imbrex Price Reaches $0.0212 on Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $183,340.63 and approximately $372.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, imbrex has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

