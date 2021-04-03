ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

