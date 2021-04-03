Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 124,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $78,423. Corporate insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

IMH opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

