Insider Buying: 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO Acquires $48,450.00 in Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) CEO James A. Mish purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the period.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

