Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XLRN stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

