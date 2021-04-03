Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Sells $95,325.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Love sold 500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $14,040.00.

Annexon stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $79,077,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $48,933,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter worth $48,907,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

