Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells 5,900 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00.

Appian stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Appian by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.