Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $925,379.68 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 3,572.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.