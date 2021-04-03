Insider Selling: Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Sells $160,125.00 in Stock

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.53 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. Equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

