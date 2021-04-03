Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Sells 418 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jorg Weiser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,924.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

