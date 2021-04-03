Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VMW opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

