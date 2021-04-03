INT Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

