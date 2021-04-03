Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $62.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

