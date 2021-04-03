Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

