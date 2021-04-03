InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

IDCC stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

