InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.2 days.

IIPZF opened at $10.91 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.