Interval Partners LP Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,917 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 376,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.