Interval Partners LP Makes New $399,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $226,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

