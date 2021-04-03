Interval Partners LP Sells 47,528 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,528 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,889 shares of company stock worth $7,570,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

