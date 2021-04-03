IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Dennis Gonsior Sells 22,852 Shares

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IIN opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 million, a PE ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. IntriCon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

