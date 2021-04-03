Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of INTZ opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $735,991. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.