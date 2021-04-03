Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

