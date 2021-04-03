Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,659,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

