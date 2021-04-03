Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 47,728 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical volume of 3,594 call options.

MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.