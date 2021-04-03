Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE INVH opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.