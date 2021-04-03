IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3,630.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 30.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

