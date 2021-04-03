IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

