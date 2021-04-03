IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.53 million to $10.30 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $9.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.71 million, with estimates ranging from $58.41 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

