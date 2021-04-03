Iridium (IRD) Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Iridium has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $46,213.76 and approximately $6.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00074251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00326451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00784037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 tokens. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

