Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Iron Mountain worth $40,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

