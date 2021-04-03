iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

