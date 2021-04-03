iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

