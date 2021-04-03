iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Position Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,712,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,147,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $26.18.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.