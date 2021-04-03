iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

