iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $23.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

