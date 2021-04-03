iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lowered by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the period.

SHV remained flat at $$110.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

