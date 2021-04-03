iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.