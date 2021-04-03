Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Cap of $21,090.93

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $21,090.93 and $1,153.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,748,740 coins and its circulating supply is 17,748,740 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

