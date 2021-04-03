Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Itron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.