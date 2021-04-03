Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 357.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

