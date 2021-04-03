Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Griffin Industrial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

GRIF stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $348.13 million, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Griffin Industrial Realty Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

