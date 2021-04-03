Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $635,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

