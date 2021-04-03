Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 403.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

