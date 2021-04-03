Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,963 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

