Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,721 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMIN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN opened at $49.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

