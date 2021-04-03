Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allegion by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 47,986 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $127.75 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

