Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 10,806 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after acquiring an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE CNP opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

