Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $43.40 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

