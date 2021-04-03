Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 23,734 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $50,878,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.