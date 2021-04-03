Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JREIF opened at $5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4,777.00 and a 12-month high of $5,600.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

